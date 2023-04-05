“Ignore Fake Advert”: ZNA

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has advised members of the public to ignore a fake advert circulating on social media saying the army is not recruiting at the moment.

The army warned that criminals are using social media to scam people by falsely claiming that recruitment exercises are being held. A fake advert which says the army is recruiting is currently circulating on WhatsApp.

In a statement Director Army Public Relations Colonel Alphios Makotore said the members of the public should be wary of such elements insisting the advert was of the year 2021. Col Makotore said the army uses credible platforms to engage the public on recruitment exercises. He said:

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) would like to inform members of the public to be on the lookout for a fake ZNA recruitment advert circulating on social platforms.

The fake advert is an old copy of the ZNA recruitment advert flighted in 2021 which some mischief makers are circulating to mislead and defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

It is against this background that the ZNA would like to categorically reiterate that the ZNA has not flighted any recruitment advert for 2023. In the same vein, the ZNA does not use social media for the purpose of recruitment.



Col Makotore emphasized that the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) doesn’t involve any third parties or charge fees during the recruitment process. He said they had reported the incident to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to bring the offenders to justice.



He also advised the public to be cautious and report any suspicious individuals pretending to be army recruitment agents adding that anyone caught associating with fake adverts will be prosecuted. The public can contact the Military Police hotline numbers (0712 842 318, 0772 258 410) or report to the nearest ZRP or military camp.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...