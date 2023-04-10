No Factories, No Hospitals, And Uebert Angel Mate, Makandiwa Opens A 30K Seater Church

The United Family International Church (UFIC) led by Uebert Angel mate, Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa, officially opened its mega church building in Chitungwiza yesterday.

The building, which accommodates 30 000 people was officially unveiled by Prophet Makandiwa’s Ghanaian spiritual father and mentor Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng.

The church which is now complete was built by Prophet Makandiwa and his wife Ruth using their personal resources.

Speaking to the congregation, Prophet Makandiwa said it was a journey to reach where the church is now.

He was also looking forward to having another bigger building which would become the national headquarters in the near future.

“When we decided to build this structure initially our hope was to be able to accommodate everyone inside this building, but the numbers are even much bigger now.

“This place can no longer be our headquarters and once we are done with this one we move on to the next project,” he said.

Prophet Boateng said he was proud that his son and wife had built such a mega-church in Zimbabwe.

He blessed the church structure during the dedication exercise adding that this grand opening marks a new beginning for the ministry.

UFIC spokesperson Pastor Prime Kufakunesu said several challenges caused the delay of the completion of the structure on time.

“Although the construction began in 2011, we were stopped three times due to some municipal council issues.

“We had to pay twice for the stand in the process and lost about six-and-a-half years of work,” he said.

Prophet Boateng was accompanied by the Ambassador of Ghana to Zimbabwe Alexander Grant Ntrakwa and Mayor Harold Moore of Wardley, Georgia, US.

The Easter conference was also attended by people from all walks of life including some other diplomats and Government officials.

The dedication which coincided with Easter conference was attended by over 70 000 people. -state media

