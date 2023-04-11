Latest On Billiat Future

Kaizer Chiefs management will only start negotiations with Khama Billiat over his future at the end of the season.

The Zimbabwean forward’s contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign but the club has an option to extend it with another year.

In his update on the contract situation of soon to be out-of-contract players, as cited by TimesLive, Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane said:

“As a club we have a plan and that plan is to take into consideration all these players. We know they’ve been contributing but unfortunately injuries are injuries. Also being injured doesn’t mean they’re no longer part of the team.

“We’ll discuss at the end of the season with individuals that we think we can move on with going forward with this project because that’s very, very key. That won’t be defined by their injuries right now but it will be about what they can give the team going forward.”

Billiat has been with Chiefs for four years but injuries have constantly affected his performances.

The former Warriors international is currently nursing a groin injury that he sustained late last year.

The 32-year old is yet to find the back of the net this season, having registered only one assist to his name.

This situation has put him under scrutiny, given that he is one of the highest paid players at the club and a lot is expected from him.- Soccer24 News

