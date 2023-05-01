Chiwenga Mourns Muzenda Son

VICE President General Retired Dr Constantino Chiwenga has sent a message of condolence to the Muzenda family following the death of Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe,s general manager and former deputy minister Tongai Muzenda.

In his condolence message, Dr Chiwenga said Muzenda was a pillar of the community, an astute businessman and a fine gentleman who served his country in various capacities with distinction.

He said the nation will forever cherish moments spent with Muzenda and remain indebted to him for his immense selfless contribution to the development of the country.

Muzenda who was the son of the late Vice President, Dr Simon Muzenda died on Wednesday night and was declared a liberation war hero.

He will be buried on Sunday at Chitindo farm in Gutu. – ZBC News

