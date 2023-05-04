Workers’ Safety A Priority

MASVINGO-At least 4 000 injuries and 100 deaths are recorded annually from occupational accidents and ill health, National Social Security Authority (NSSA) acting general manager Charles Shava has said. He said US$15m is lost in compensation, medical and other related bills after the deaths and injuries.

He said this at the NSSA-organized national commemorations on the World Day for Safety and Health at workplaces held at the Civic Centre in Masvingo on Friday.

“In Zimbabwe, we have up to 4 000 injuries every year. We are a small economy, and these figures might sound small but are high.

We have plus or minus 100 deaths yearly in Zimbabwe.

“There is a cost to our economy that goes with these statistics. We estimate that after recent research, up to US$ 15 million is lost to our economy because of work-related injuries. This might be in the form of employees who go off sick, those who die, and the cost goes to us as NSSA,” he said.

The commemorations were held under the theme: ‘Safe and Healthy Work Environment; A Fundamental Principle and Right at Work’.

They are held to promote the prevention of occupational accidents, injuries and ill health.

Minister of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare Professor Paul Mavima was the guest of honour represented by his deputy minister Lovemore Matuke.

Representatives from the International Labour Organisation, Employers Confederation of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Unions, Delta Beverages, Bulawayo City Council, Mimosa Platinum Mine, Hwange Coal and Gasification Company, Doves Funeral Services and others attended the commemorations…Masvingo Mirror

