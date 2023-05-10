Zanu PF Factionalism Continues

ZANU PF party members have been warned against abusing social media and using the platforms to denigrate each other and settle personal scores.

The ZANU PF Midlands provincial leadership is putting all hands on the deck as it rallies its supporters to have a shared vision ahead of this year’s general elections.

Addressing a Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Gweru this Sunday, ZANU PF Midlands Provincial Chairperson, Senator Larry Mavima warned of serious consequences for those found on the wrong side of the law.

“We need to drop all of our bad habits, and our bad habits are found in WhatsApp groups. This is where we shout at each other and this is where we denigrate the party leadership,” noted Senator Mavima.

“This is where we even post dirty pictures things which have nothing to do with the party simply because we want to taint other people’s images. From now on, we resolved that in each constituency, we now want only one group where everyone goes in.”

With the party’s internal polls over, focus is now the general elections expected in July or August this year.

“The big issue is about unity and it is about working. Maximum dedication to the party is what is needed now. We need to be prepared for the elections,” said Senator Mavima.

The revolutionary party’s provincial leadership was also urged to rally party supporters to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise and ensure all prospective voters are registered for the party to achieve its five million plus vote target in this year’s general elections.- ZBC News

