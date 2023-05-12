Ngezi Platinum, Rhinos Share Spoils

PLATINUM Stars failed to move to the top of the log after being held to a nil-all draw by struggling Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium as the premiership Match Day Eight concluded.

Veteran Black Rhinos midfielder Allan Gahadzikwa produced a masterful display at the National Sports Stadium this Monday, but his masterclass could not inspire his team to victory.

The army side were clearly the better side of the day, but they could not turn their half chances into something tangible after hitting the upright post four times.

The visitors fashioned a few chances at the end, but were not clinical enough to snatch three points and move to the top of the log.

“We did not play our normal game, but I think at the end we could have come out with something unfortunately we lacked composure in front of goal and we move on to the next match at home,” said Ngezi Platinum Stars coach, Takesure Chiragwi.

The point keeps Ngezi in third position with 14 points from eight matches, but for Rhinos the draw lifts them from the bottom of the log into 17th position and they have been replaced by their army cousins, Cranborne Bullets.- ZBC News

