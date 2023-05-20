Zanu PF Sympathisers Nail Mahere

POLITICAL and human rights activists have castigated Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere for recklessly denouncing her motherland in Geneva for thirty pieces of silver, pointing to the need to expedite the Patriotic Bill to deal with such careless behaviour.

For the love of money and cheers from former colonialists, Mahere surprised Zimbabweans across the globe who have questioned her citizenship.

Political and Human Rights activist Ms Abigirl Mupambi said Mahere’s actions were confirmation that her party is working with former colonial masters for a regime change agenda.

”Fadzai Mahere is a typical example of why we urgently need the Patriotic Act put into action. Her actions serve to confirm why even her western masters, who were cheering her up, activated the Logan Act in the United States to guard their national interests. Such inept individuals are dangerous and must be whipped into line time and again. You don’t crop up from your backyard and speak like that on behalf of a nation that is detrimental and unpalatable. Something must be done about this!!… Fighting ZANU PF is one thing, Attacking Zimbabwe is something else,” she said.

Opposition political party LEAD president Ms Linda Masarira said Patriotic Bill must be expedited to deal with people such as Mahere.

“I think sometimes we are painting a very terrible picture for our country, I have been in Chikurubi before and there are decent animation facilities. We have challenges as a nation, but we can’t paint a gory picture like what Fadzai Mahere said in Geneva, we are Zimbabweans first before anything else, said Masarira.

Zimbabwe has come up with a Patriotic Bill to impose stiffer penalties on those that campaign against the country.

Mahere’s antics are not new after the Citizens Coalition for Change leaders campaigned for the imposition of illegal economic sanctions on the country as part of an agenda to effect regime change.- ZBC News

