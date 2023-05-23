Kadewere Speaks On Future

Tinotenda Kadewere has opened up on his next move as his loan deal with Real Mallorca is nearing its end.

The Warriors international joined the La Liga side in August last year on a season-long loan deal from the French side.

The transfer marked the first time a Zimbabwean joined a Spanish top-flight club.

With just a month left before his loan stay expire, Kadewere, 27, said he is open to remain at Mallorca.

He said, as quoted by Soccer Laduma, “I feel really happy here and I am playing with a great group of guys so whatever happens I am up for it.

“I am ready to be here and I am also ready to go back (to Lyon) and start afresh.”

Meanwhile, according to French outlet L’Équipe, the loan deal has a buy-option, which would be made compulsory for Mallorca to oblige under certain conditions.

If that buy-option is activated, the La Liga club would pay a transfer fee of €10m.

The fee is €2m lesser than what Lyon paid Le Havre for the player’s switch in 2020.

Kadewere has so far made eighteen appearances for Mallorca across all competitions, scoring two goals.- Soccer24 News

