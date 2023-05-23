Two Salvation Army Leaders Die In Accident

May 20th 2023

By Sydney Barson

The Territory is in shock following the promotion to glory of Major Sheila Rutanhira (DDWM Botswana), Major Isaiah Motsi (Corps Officer Gaborone) and Pretty Tore in a car crash in Ditebe near Gaborone.

Pretty Tore is Major Siphiwe Motsi’s niece.

Major Siphiwe Motsi who survived the accident is reportedly stable, she has been admitted and awaiting surgery on her fractured hand and jaw on Monday at Mahalapye Hospital.

More details will be forthcoming. – Salvationist online

