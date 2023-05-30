Mnangagwa Fails To Announce Election Date
30 May 2023
By Farai D Hove | ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been accused of playing hide and seek over the 2023 election date.
Instead of yesterday as had been originally indicated in the media, Emmerson Mnangagwa is anticipated to announce the election date in due course. In a brief interview with the state media last night, Mr. George Charamba, the presidential spokesperson, said this.
“The election proclamation is going to be announced in due course. That is all I can say at the moment,” said Mr Charamba. The president, members of parliament, and council members will be chosen in a coordinated election process.