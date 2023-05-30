Mnangagwa Fails To Announce Election Date

By Farai D Hove | ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been accused of playing hide and seek over the 2023 election date.

Mnangagwa Fails To Announce Election Date — ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 29, 2023

Instead of yesterday as had been originally indicated in the media, Emmerson Mnangagwa is anticipated to announce the election date in due course. In a brief interview with the state media last night, Mr. George Charamba, the presidential spokesperson, said this.

“The election proclamation is going to be announced in due course. That is all I can say at the moment,” said Mr Charamba. The president, members of parliament, and council members will be chosen in a coordinated election process.

