Inter Milan Chase 4th UEFA Champions League Title

Manchester City and Inter Millan will face off in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday.

The Manchester City vs Inter Milan UCL final is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM in India. The football match will be live streamed and broadcasted live on TV.

For Manchester City, this will be their second UEFA Champions League final in three years after falling short in the 2020-21 title clash against Chelsea.

Manchester City, who have already won the English Premier League and FA Cup this season, are looking to complete the treble. If they win Sunday’s UCL final to secure their first European title, the Cityzens will emulate their arch-rivals Manchester United’s feat from 1998-99.

Manchester United, under Sir Alex Ferguson, won the EPL, FA Cup and Champions League in the 1998-99 season. Till date, it is the only instance of any team in English football winning the treble.

A win in the UCL final will also make Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola only the second manager to win three or more UCL trophies after Carlo Ancelotti (four). The Spanish manager won two UEFA Champions League finals with Barcelona (2008–09 and 2010–11).

En route to the final, Manchester City beat European heavyweights Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals before knocking out last season’s UCL champions Real Madrid in the last four to set up the final with Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan, who have won the UEFA Champions League trophy thrice (1963-64, 1965, 2009-10) are chasing their fourth title, having last won the European crown under Jose Mourinho in 2009-10.

The Simone Inzaghi-coached Inter had a much easier route to the final compared to their English opponents. Inter Milan beat Porto in their round of 16 clash before eliminating Benfica and city rivals AC Milan in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, respectively.

Inter Milan head to Istanbul on the back of their Italian Supercup and Italian Cup triumphs under Simone Inzaghi.

Sunday’s final will also mark the first-ever head-to-head Manchester City vs Inter Milan head-to-head clash in Europe.- Olympics.com

