Mai Titi Nervously Awaits Sentencing Verdict at Harare Magistrates Court

Popular but controversial socialite Felistas Murata better known as Mai Titi who was convicted of theft of trust property will know her today.

Murata was convicted for fraud and theft of trust property charges, respectively.

Her conviction followed a full trial before a Harare magistrate Munashe Chibanda.

After her conviction, she was remanded in custody pending her sentencing today.

Earlier in the morning, Mai Titi’s lawyer appeared before Magistrate Chibanda to mitigate before she is sentenced this afternoon.

In mitigating, the lawyer said Mai Titi is a first offender who is a single mother of two children and that she is HIV positive.

The lawyer added that a custodial sentence would have ripple effects of the children.

“May she be allowed to be reunited with her children and be allowed to be reformed…. she will reform because of this conviction.

“The conviction on its own is enough punishment,” the lawyer said.

