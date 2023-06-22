Sunak Appoints New Uk Envoy To Harare

By-The British government has appointed Mr. Peter Vowles as its Ambassador to the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Mr. Vowles will succeed Ms. Melanie Robinson CMG and take up his appointment in September 2023. Mr. Vowles expressed his delight at his appointment as the next British Ambassador to Zimbabwe via his Twitter account. He posted:

Delighted to be appointed as the next British Ambassador to Zimbabwe!

Mr. Vowles brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He has held various positions in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, including Transformation Director and Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Myanmar. He has also served as Director for Asia, Caribbean, and Overseas Territories at the Department for International Development, Country Director at the British High Commission in Nairobi, and Deputy Country Director at the British Embassy in Kinshasa.

Mr. Vowles has a background in health and development, having worked as a Health and Development Consultant at Mott MacDonald and as a Population & Health Programme Director at the British High Commission in Dhaka.

He has also worked as a teacher in Zimbabwe (1992 to 1993) and as a Policy and Programme Manager for Students Partnership Worldwide (1996 to 1999) in the same country.

