Mliswa Blasts Zanu PF

MASVINGO-The entire top Zanu PF Masvingo provincial leadership, including national secretary for security Lovemore Matuke and Minister for State Ezra Chadzamira, was conspicuous by its absence at the burial of independent candidate Christopher Mutonhori Rwodzi (53), who died in a road accident on Thursday evening.

Mutonho Mutonho, as he was popularly known, was buried yesterday at Aaron’s Village, Fairfields in Mvuma at the family’s shrine next to his parents, Aaron Simbanegavi Rwodzi and Otilia Rwodzi.

He turned independent for the August 23, 2023, national elections after being blocked from participating in the Zanu PF primary elections. Acrimony developed between him and the top provincial party leadership.

Speaking at the burial, vocal politician Temba Mliswa blasted Masvingo leadership for shunning one of their members even in death. He said it was ironic that the entire Midlands Province leadership and Politburo members from elsewhere were present when none from Masvingo could attend.

The top party leadership at the funeral were Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Dr Fredrick Shava, Midlands party chairperson and Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Larry Mavima, Matebeleland South party chairperson and Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Mangaliso Ndlovu, politburo member Tsitsi Muzenda and Supa Mandiwanzira among others… www.masvingomirror.com

