Mohadi Predicts Zanu PF Victory

ZANU PF Second Secretary, Cde Kembo Mohadi has rallied ruling party supporters to leave no room for electoral result contestations by resoundingly voting for the ruling party on the 23rd of August.

Cde Mohadi, who took the party’s campaign trail to Chegutu in Mashonaland West Province, urged party supporters to shame those with a penchant for discrediting elections in Zimbabwe by ensuring the ruling party wins by a wide margin to render electoral disputes useless.

Thousands turned up for the rally at Pfupajena Stadium in Chegutu where candidates from the district were introduced to the electorate.

“We want to win resounding to the extent that there won’t be any contestations. Unity between supporters of those who won in the primaries and those who lost is key to winning the elections. We need discipline. Those who lost the primary elections should not take a back seat as doing so is selling out,” Cde Mohadi said.

The ruling party’s Provincial Chairperson for Mashonaland West Province, Cde Mary Mliswa spelt out the investments made in Chegutu so far including the reopening of David Whitehead Textile and expansion works at Pickstone mine.

“There is massive investment made in mining and the textile sector in Chegutu with sewer reticulated works going on,” she said.

ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa told the electorate of the giant strides the country has made to become the largest steel manufacturing country in Africa through the Manhize-based steel plant where thousands of jobs are being created.

He said, “The steel plant is set to be better than ZISCO Steel by many folds.”

The country goes to the polls on the 23rd of August with the ruling ZANU PF targeting at least five million votes.-ZBC News

