Mnangagwa Says Zanu PF Unstoppable

ZANU PF 1st Secretary and President, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa says his party is unstoppable and will continue to spearhead development even in the face of sanctions.

Addressing thousands of ZANU PF supporters at the Police Base Grounds in Goromonzi President Mnangagwa said as long as Zimbabweans remain united, they will work together to grow the economy.-ZBC News

