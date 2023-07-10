Strive Masiyiwa Never Joined Ezekiel Guti Whose Own Doctor Loathed The Paedo-Protector

– Following this development after his death, ZAOGA church members are now set to scramble for a piece of Ezekiel Guti’s corpse for magic powers, per the late Archbishop’s teachings, just as the raped kids he oppressed continue to suffer.

By Simba Chikanza | Econet Wireless founder Strive Masiyiwa never joined the late controversial church leader, Ezekiel Guti. I was there when even Guti’s own personal doctor of over 35 years to date was disgusted by the preacher to the point of loathing touching the ZAOGA owner’s vehicles whenever offered for transport.

Guti looked for Strive, an established businessman, but he looked away from the kids his convicted brother, pastor Nelson Guti, raped and who he (Ezekiel) later even trafficked to Canada. He neither looked for the suffering public so to refund them their RBZ money he took. I was there in ZAOGA when Ezekiel Guti sent an emisary to Strive Masiyiwa’s home trying to lure him to the cult, in events that led to Ezekiel Guti assigning the businessman a role at his so called inter-denominational business grouping, ACBF, where I played the piano for them around the time of my A Levels. Before getting to Masiyiwa, Guti had on numerous occasions personally tried to recruit his doctor, who is my blood brother. But Masiyiwa did not and has never joined the preacher’s church, contrary to various attempts by the institution to claim credits for Econet Wireless’ success.

I remember Strive, at ACBF, where I played the piano for him at Raylton Club with Nicholas Vingirai, Mr. Munowenyu, Mr. Jacha etc. Of course, Masiyiwa was just one of those promising business people (including my brother, his personal doctor) who Guti used to target so that their successes become associated with him. After meetings, behind the scenes, pastors would be busy campaigning to new comers claiming that all the successful men and women in the country are or were Guti’s spiritual kids. So many of these were used to think it’s Guti’s “monopoly with the creator” that’s made it all work in their-already-God-given success.

I clashed with my brother over his disgust for Guti which was to the point that he would never touch any of the man’s cars. My brother, Ian, made it clear that despite wearing white suits and flashing Biblical scriptures, Guti was in fact a criminal we as a family should never be associated with.

“I know big sister keeps taking you to Guti’s church, but you should know that when he’s with me, he is so ungodly that he keeps boasting about how many cars and how many houses he has,” my brother, Ian, who ZAOGA officials know well as his personal doctor, a consultant rheumatologist, told me as a teen of the many times when Guti would violate his private space and try to recruit the specialist to his church cult. (It can only be immoral in my view, for a sickly patient to attempt manipulating their own doctor and twist their will/use up their private time.) This being outside, was no patient-to-doctor convo, but was clearly an invasive preacher-to-recruit chat.

It would be years later that revelations would emerge that Guti has smuggled his brother, Pastor Nelson, a convicted peadophile to Canada, soon after his sentencing in 2004, and 19 years later there is not a word of acknowledgement by the church over the heineous crime, and none either to assure of the abused children’s welfare. The loud oppressive message to these victims is that their lives mean nothing as long as the rapist is Ezekiel Guti’s 2nd successor.

One of the worst revelations would be that all this while since the 1960s, Guti, has been contradicting the same Bible he peaches that prohibits corpse rituals. He would reveal that he has been getting special powers from the grave, and in one of his sermons say he smuggled limestone(skeletal stones) from someone’s grave.

Contrary to some who say Guti took away mere stones, the only cave at the mountain site he refers is known by local elders who used to warn us as we grew up in Bindura that it has real human skeletal remains, not stones.

Guti would say (audio):

“When I was in Asia minor, when I was in Ephesus, I went to the grave of John the son of Zebedee, and I took 3 stones from his grave, to put them in a cave in Bindura, that was the only man who died when he was 100 years, so. [SCREAMS SCREAMS].

“I shall not die, but live and declare the works of the Lord, Amen!

Ezekiel Guti saying he was sustained by corpse powers. https://t.co/cza5mHTK81 pic.twitter.com/PwejSpZtDs — ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 9, 2023

“I shall not die but live and declare the works of the Lord, Amen,” he said, much to screaming and shouting in affirmation as the church was instructed that this is the method of getting powers of long life. Following this development after his death, ZAOGA church members are now set to scramble for a piece of Ezekiel Guti’s corpse for magic powers, per the late Archbishop’s teachings, just as the raped kids he oppressed continue to suffer.

