Zanu PF Doomed

Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu PF is doomed, CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said.

Addressing thousands of CCC supporters in Gutu on Friday, President Chamisa condemned the escalation of violence in the country.

“Mnangagwa can’t stop change. Nobody can stop the wave of change.

We have received reports of violence and intimidation of citizens by Zanu PF agents.

It is sad to note that Pupurai Togarepi a Member of Parliament is inciting violence,” said President Chamisa.

He also wrote on Twitter :

” Without allowing basic rights and freedoms for the citizens and opposition, the incumbent is doomed! All oppressors, kindly take this advice. You will thank me later!!”

