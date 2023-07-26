Chiwenga Statement On Roman Catholic Sister’s Death

It was with trepidation that I learnt of the death of Sister Margaret McAllen at St Anne’s Hospital, on the morning of Thursday, 20 July 2023. She was blessed with a long life, having been born on 2 February 1942 in Galway, Ireland.

Sister Margaret came to Zimbabwe in July 1983 and humbly volunteered to execute her missionary work as a Sister, at Murambinda Mission Hospital, in Buhera District. She served the Buhera community, particularly the underprivileged, with pastoral passion and inculcated the Christian values of love, empathy and peaceful co-existence that shaped many, especially among the youth, to become responsible citizens.

The late Sister Margaret proceeded to faithfully serve communities beyond the call of duty when she co-founded the Mashambanzou Care Trust with Sister Noreen Nolan, in 1989.

Trust became an important cogwheel in the big fight against illnesses, such as Cancer and HIV/AIDS. It catered for terminally ill patients when the community was still sceptical and shunned those affected as outcasts. Sister Margaret and her co-founder of the Trust remained consistent in embracing such unfortunate victims by giving them free treatment, care and rehabilitation. The death of Sister Margaret, therefore, leaves us spiritually poorer and saddened. She remained steadfast in serving the Lord and gave many people hope and a reason to live. Her immense contribution to the spiritual well-being of communities shall always be cherished.

May her dear soul rest in eternal peace.

Hon. Gen. (Retd) Dr. C. G. D. N Chiwenga ‘GCZM Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care

OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT AND CABINET

