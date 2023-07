Zanu PF Destroys Opposition Posters

No-one is spared Zanu PF candidate, Winston Chitando’s campaign posters in Gutu Central as shops including surgeries are being forced to have them on doors and windows. In blatant disregard of the law; above a banner is posted on a sign post to Chamisa Primary School in Ward 35. Chitando’s campaign team has torn opposition posters throughout the constituency and the evidence is everywhere for international election observers to see!

