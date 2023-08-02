21yr Old Man Nabbed Over Murder

By A Correspondent- Police in Glendale, Mashonaland Central province, have arrested a 21-year-old man for killing an imbiber allegedly involved in a love triangle.

Radious Lefani was watching a Nyau dance show with the now deceased Denzel Chitago (21) and Proud Muchadakuenda (23) at a local bar in Glendale when the incident happened on Sunday.

Deputy provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm a murder case in Glendale where Lefani stabbed Chitago on the chest with an okapi knife and he died on the spot,” Chikasha said.

“Chitago’s friend Muchadakuenda was also stabbed on the left side of the chest when he tried to inquire why Lefani was being violent.”

Chitago is battling for life at Concession Hospital and the accused now faces murder and attempted murder charges,

Chikasa warned people to respect the rule of law.

“People should not take the law into their own hands,” Chikasha said.

“The police are warning people against carrying offensive weapons like knives and knobkerries as they risk being arrested under the current prohibition orders published by officer commanding districts while banning the carrying of such weapons.”

-newsday

