Zanu PF Thugs Kill Chamisa Supporter

By James Gwati- Zanu PF thugs have killed a CCC supporter in an incident of political violence that happened in Glen Norah this afternoon.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed that the sad incident happened at 1 PM without naming the deceased.

Videos and pictures circulating on social media show a dozen Zanu PF supporters singing revolutionary songs, and stoning CCC supporters in a CCC-branded open truck.

Zanu PF supporters in the videos are also seen violently removing CCC posters from the moving truck.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms an incident of public violence in Riverside area, Glen Norah near Tanaka Grounds.

“One person is confirmed dead as a result of the clashes. The scene is being attended by all relevant police sections. A detailed statement will be issued in due course,” he said.

