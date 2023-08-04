Zanu PF Thugs Stone Chamisa

By- Zanu PF thugs have attacked opposition Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa’s convoy with stones after he addressed a well-attended rally in Mutasa District, Manicaland Province.

“We had just finished addressing our supporters in Mutasa, as we were heading back and upon approaching the DC area we found the road barricaded by stones. They were throwing stones on our convoy. We had to make a u-turn. But we are safe,” Chamisa told NewsDay.

Contacted for comment, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said no report had been filed yet.

“On that case which you are referring to, as we speak police officers are on the ground, but no one has come forward to make an official report. We have not received any official report concerning the alleged violence.” Newsday

