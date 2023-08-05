Madhuku Addresses Self In Goromonzi

Spread the love

NATIONAL Constitutional Assembly Presidential Candidate, Professor Lovemore Madhuku, says his party will come up with a new constitution aligned with the people’s needs if he is elected to office.

Twenty days before Election Day, the opposition outfit National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) took its campaign to Goromonzi North Constituency in Mashonaland East province this Thursday.

The party’s presidential candidate Professor Lovemore Madhuku addressed just over one hundred supporters saying his party will focus on coming up with a new constitution.

“Constitution of the basis of our problems. NCA is in politics to ensure that Zimbabwe has a constitution which speaks to the needs of the people. We are different from other political parties in that we are the only party that has realized that we have a bad constitution. All of you must go and tell others the beauty of NCA,” he said.

Prof Madhuku said if elected, NCA will offer free education and health services to the people of Zimbabwe.

“We are going to make sure that free education and health becomes reality when we form the government,” he said.

He also said he is at par with the other 10 candidates on the ballot.

“Of the eleven Presidential candidates, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has ruled this country and the other ten we are at the same level and no one is better than me. Let’s vote for Lovemore Madhuku and remember to talk to others to support the party,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s elections are set for the 23rd of this month, hence political parties are holding campaigns daily to woo voters as they articulate what they have to offer to the citizenry.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...