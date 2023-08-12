It’s Emmerson vs Nelson

By A Correspondent

The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday boasted of removing Cecil John Rhodes’ from the capital city.

Mnangagwa also described the CCC leader Nelson Chamisa as a small boy.

Addressing Zanu PF supporters in Harare Mnangagwa said: “… this boy thinks he can rule this country, give him porridge, we have heard Chiwenga saying the boy wants to bring Americans to Zimbabwe, let them dream on, even in their graves they will dream on….”

