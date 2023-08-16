Double Candidates Headache for Zanu Pf

By A Correspondent- In a bizarre turn of events, three Zanu PF “double” candidates vying for local government seats in Karoi and Zvimba have left the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) scratching their heads.

After their withdrawal from the upcoming polls was announced last week, the candidates were reinstated this week, causing confusion and raising eyebrows.

Zec’s chief elections officer, Utloile Silaigwana, initially issued a notice stating that Gasho Kudzai, Zhanda Lameck, and Rutter Luke had withdrawn their candidature for the August 23 elections. These candidates had filed their nomination papers under Zanu PF, despite not receiving party endorsement. In response, Zanu PF had ordered them to withdraw or face sanctions, leading to a mix of compliance and defiance among the candidates.

However, in a sudden reversal, Silaigwana issued a follow-up notice this week, stating that the “double” candidates would remain on the ballot paper. This unexpected decision has left voters in a state of bewilderment, as they try to make sense of the ever-changing landscape of the upcoming elections.

Opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) claims that there are at least 20 cases of double candidacy, further fuelling the controversy. The CCC alleges that these “double” candidates were sponsored by Zanu PF, a claim vehemently denied by the ruling party. Zanu PF insists that the candidates were chosen by CCC supporters during the party’s candidate selection process.

With conflicting narratives and a lack of clarity, voters are left wondering about the integrity and fairness of the electoral process. The sudden reappearance of the withdrawn candidates has added a new layer of uncertainty to an already contentious election.

As the election date draws nearer, the spotlight intensifies on Zec and its decision-making processes. Voters, already grappling with a multitude of choices, now face the added challenge of navigating through the confusion surrounding these “double” candidates.

The drama surrounding the Zanu PF double trouble continues to unfold, leaving voters on edge and the political landscape in a state of uncertainty.

