War Vets Campaign For Zanu PF

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association are campaigning for Zanu-PF and President Mnangagwa in next week’s harmonised elections.

The association’s national executive has since embarked on a nationwide tour, meeting provincial executives to drum up support for President Mnangagwa and all Zanu-PF candidates.

On Monday, the national executive led by political commissar Joel Mureremba met the Mashonaland East provincial executive at Murehwa Centre. Mureremba said they fully support President Mnangagwa because of his developmental policies and works that are transforming people’s lives.

“We are on a campaign programme across the country where we are calling on our members to be on the ground and mobilise people to go and vote on August 23,” he said.

“We are encouraging all cadres, all children of war veterans, war collaborators, detainees and their children, to vote for President Mnangagwa on voting day. President Mnangagwa is our patron. We want all Zanu-PF candidates to win. So, we are here together with all provincial chairpersons and others so that we drum up support for the ruling party.

“We are campaigning for Zanu-PF and President Mnangagwa. We support our patron and Zanu-PF and we encourage our members to vote for the ruling party.”

Mashonaland East provincial chairman, Daniel Sigauke, said it was important to vote for President Mnangagwa because he has done tremendous development in the last five years.

“Our main purpose for this meeting is to drum up support for the President and Zanu-PF. Our wish is for Zanu-PF to win in all seats across the country. President Mnangagwa has done a lot in short space of time and we are sure that greater things are coming.

“On development, the President has done a lot in the past few years. He is a committed leader who is there to transform this nation and everyone’s livelihood. He needs that mandate going forward so that he keeps on developing this nation, leaving no one and no place behind.”

Sigauke said President Mnangagwa’s mantra of “leaving no one and no place behind” was being witnessed on the ground and they will support him for that.

“In this province, we have seen roads being constructed, dams and infrastructure. We have one of the biggest lithium processing plants and an iron and steel plant.

“We see every corner of the province is being developed and we are assured that better days are coming. So we are in support of President Mnangagwa,” said Sigauke.-statemedia

