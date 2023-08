FAZ, Zanu PF Terror Continues

Spread the love

@policezimbabwe is allegedly failing to act on FAZ & Zanu PF members reported for vandalizing posters.

Yesterday FAZ member Beggie Salani Hlangani was reported under CR14/08/2023 at Renco Mine ZRP for vandalizing CCC Masvingo South candidate Knowledge Mabvuure posters.

He has not been arrested. Similarly, a Gutu Central Zanu PF youth Tawanda Sarukore allegedly disappeared from Police custody after being arrested for a similar case. Police said Sarukore was never arrested for such a case.

@policezimbabwe is allegedly failing to act on FAZ & Zanu PF members reported for vandalizing posters. Yesterday FAZ member Beggie Salani Hlangani was reported under CR14/08/2023 at Renco Mine ZRP for vandalizing CCC Masvingo South candidate Knowledge Mabvuure posters. pic.twitter.com/VyGjNq1vCB — The Mirror Masvingo (@TheMirrorMsv) August 16, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...