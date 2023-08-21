Joao Cancelo To Join Barcelona?

There is an agreement in principle for Portugal right-back Joao Cancelo, 29, to join Barcelona from Manchester City on an initial season-long loan. SPORT

Chelsea have made contact with advisors to £50m-rated United States and Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, 22. TalkSport

Paris St-Germain have agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, 24. Foot Mercato

West Ham United have had a bid for Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 23, rejected by Ajax. The Athletic

West Ham have agreed a fee of around £19m including add-ons with Stuttgart for defender Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 31, is close to signing a new contract with Barcelona which would keep him at the club until 2028. ESPN

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 25, will not leave Manchester United this summer as he wants to fight for the first-choice right-back spot at Old Trafford. Mail

Liverpool have cooled their interest in Fulham’s Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha over the 28-year-old’s £90m price tag. Transfer Insider

Inter Milan are pushing to sign France right-back Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich – but Thomas Tuchel wants to keep the 27-year-old defender in Germany. Sky Sports

Aleksandar Mitrovic has joined Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in a club-record deal for Fulham.-Soccer24 News

