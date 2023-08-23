Military Tanks Rolled Into Harare Ahead Of Election Day- Witnesses

By A Correspondent | Military tanks have rolled into the capital, Harare’s CBD area, eye witnesses said late Monday night.

The development appeared to confirm broad statements by ZANU PF Spokesman Christopher Mutsvangwa that the military will be deployed to adjust the election results.

“Tanks are in town,” wrote one eye witness as they said the military trucks have driven into the central business district without stating where.

But another source wrote to ZimEye saying they saw the tanks near the Parliament building.

They are at “Africa unity square,” they said.

They did not provide pictorial evidence, while another one wrote saying, “Tanks were lined up Nelson Mandela Avenue, from our church, by parliament, down the road,” while another said.

While a comment from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces was not available at the time of writing, ZANU PF Spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa was very clear in his speeches over both the 2018 and the 2023 elections that the government will deploy soldiers to twist the election results. In his latest speeches, Mutsvangwa alluded to the soldiers as troublemakers. WATCH VIDEO:

The development was somewhat confirmed by Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe who issued a statement in part saying: “as we approach the voting day, we have noted with concern, several threats to national peace and security emanating from the actions of some political actors, whose conduct and pronouncements are tantamount to inciting violence before and after the voting period. These threats are illegal and In violation of the country’s laws.

“The Security Forces have put in place adequate measures to decisively deal with the perpetrators and to guarantee sustained peace.

“We have noted that, from the onset, His Excellency, President Emmerson MNANGAGWA has preached the gospel of peace, emphasizing the need for all political actors to encourage their supporters to be peaceful…”

– ZimEye

