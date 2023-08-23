Top Award For Mai Chisamba

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has awarded talk show host, Dr Rebecca Chisamba the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Silver Award for her outstanding contributions to public service.

Her shows have tackled societal vices and issues that were deemed taboo.

The experts invited to her shows on various matters have given handy and critical advice, her listeners and viewers have found relief and significantily, solutions for challenges, which at times they would bear silently.

She is practically the National Aunt/Tete Venyika, Ubabakazi Welizwe.

She has contributed to transforming communities through challenging stereotypes, denouncing harmful

practices, dispeling fear, promoting courage and strength and harmonious living.- ZBC News

