Government Dismisses Statement On Extension Of Polls

The Government has distanced itself from a purported statutory instrument on the 2023 general elections that is circulating on social media.

The Deputy Chief Secretary Presidential Communications in the office of the President and Cabinet, Mr George Charamba told ZBC news this evening that the Zimbabwe Electoral commission does not need a statutory instrument to allow it to extend voting hours in areas where opening of polling stations was delayed.

All polling stations across the country were supposed to open at 7.am and close at 7.pm but due to delays in the delivery of some polling materials.

Polling will continue until Thursday in some affected areas.

Under the Electoral Act, the presiding officer at a polling station has a right to extend voting hours to compensate for any delays incurred during the voting process.-ZBC News

