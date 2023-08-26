“I was cleared of all charges”: CCC Spokesperson Mkwananzi Clears Air

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Promise Mkhwananzi – who has been arrested many times for his political activism – has dismissed police claims that he has a 2020 warrant of arrest for defaulting on court proceedings.

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police is seeking to detain Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi for an outstanding arrest warrant against him issued back in 2020.

Mkwananzi, a prominent government critic and leader of the Tajamuka/Sesijikile pressure group was recently appointed CCC spokesperson, replacing Fadzayi Mahere.

Said Mkhwananzi: “Please be informed that I don’t have a warrant of arrest. I was cleared of all the flimsy charges that had been preferred against me. All these are lies, laughable desperation to intimidate and restrict people’s freedoms.”

In a statement, police Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi said Mkwananzi is facing incitement to commit public violence charges and defaulted court proceedings.

The statement was issued moments after suspected state security agents disrupted a press briefing by Mkwananzi and attempted to drag him away from the venue.

