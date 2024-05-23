Mnangagwa Consolidates Power, Promotes 100 Top Cops

By Crime and Courts Reporter- President Mnangagwa has consolidated power by promoting 86 senior Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers.

The 86 have been conferred with ranks ranging between Chief Superintendent and Commissioner.

Zanu PF uses top cops to intimidate and force junior officers to vote for the ruling party.

Of the 86, 17 were promoted to the rank of commissioner from assistant commissioner, 28 to the rank of assistant commissioner from chief superintendent, and 41 others to the rank of chief superintendent from superintendent.

“The Commissioner General of Police (Godwin Matanga) is pleased to advise and congratulate the following senior officers who were successful in the recently held 2024 promotion exercise. Senior officers have been promoted to commissioner, assistant commissioner and chief superintendent with effect from 18 May 2024,” read a police statement.

Those promoted to Commissioner are Assistant Commissioners Nyirenda Martin Matembo, Makomo Arnold, Nyazema Taonei, Nyabasa Jealous, Ndlovu Salungile, Mbengwa Frederick, Tshuma Edward, Phiri Elizabeth, Chikunguru Maxwell, Nyamukure Clancy Tapewa, Chizemo Jasper Takaengwa, Ndoro Charles, Mazambani Tambudzayi Joyleen, Phillip Evelyn Taurai, Chemurema Susan, Sithole Tapera Layman and Nyathi Paul Ngwarai.

The 28 who were promoted to Assistant Commissioner are Phuti Plaxedis, Kapasura Phanuel, Chinyunyu Zebediah, Singende Matilda, Mbira Plaxedes, Gomo Gajiweti, Mahala Maggie, Chitombi Rudo, Moyo Madlenkosi, Chokoto Chinyaka, Nzara Benjamin, Myambo Norest Henry, Mutize Zakaria, Mbedzi Richard and Hita Walter Gadzirai.

Others are Sithole Caleb, Gumpo Tambudzai, Muchada Elliot, deputy national police spokesperson Chishaka Blessmore, Masimba Enoch, Mahonde Helena, Chinyani Bruce, Makiwa Howard, Paradzayi Tsitsidzashe Letwin, Chikowore Arista, Sibanda Abigail and Hambira Naison.

“The Commissioner General of Police shall be pleased to officiate the conferment of rank to the newly promoted senior officers on Wednesday 29 May, 2024 at 10am at Mkushi Academy’s New Assembly Hall. Officers of the rank of chief superintendent and above within greater Harare are cordially invited to attend the occasion. All promoted officers shall not put on the new badges of rank until after conferment. Staff officer ordnance shall start issuing out new badges of rank on 23 May, 20024 in accordance with this signal. Officer Commanding provinces or chief directors or chief staff officers to immediately submit transfer proposals”.

