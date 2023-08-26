July Moyo Defeats CCC’s Mukapiko

Spread the love

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Cde July Moyo won the Redcliff Constituency in the just-ended harmonized election after outclassing three other contestants including outgoing legislator Lloyd Mukapiko of Citizen Coalition for Change.

According to the result announced by Redcliff Constituency elections officer, Mrs Bhebhe Sibusiso, Mukapiko, who once worked for Redcliff Council in the cemetery department and is now popularly known as Gravedigger, garnered a total of 10 352 votes against Cde Moyo’s 12167.

Independent candidate Kasirowori Unique polled 211 while Shamirai Lister of United Zimbabwe Alliance polled 105.

Mukapiko had won by a mere 300 votes in the previous election.

n other results in Kwekwe District, Cde Edmore Samambwa garnered 14055 to retain the Zhombe constituency shrugging off competition from CCC candidate, Ntini Benson Judah who polled 7482.

In Silobela, Cde Jonah Nyevera of Zanu PF garnered 11 674 to win the constituency.

He outpolled independent candidate Munhazu Raphson who polled a total of 370, Ndebele Ephraim who amassed 610 and Ndlovu Ephraim who polled 7 783.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...