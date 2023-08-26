ZimEye
ZANU PF wants to drive the nation into anarchy because they lost elections. Disruption of our @CCCZimbabwe press conference today shows they are panicking. Our message to them is that no one has monopoly over violence. Being peace loving doesn't mean we are weak.— Stephen Sarkozy Chuma 🇿🇼 (@chumasteve) August 26, 2023
