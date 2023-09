Zanu PF Hardliners Endorse Mnangagwa

The ZANU PF Masvingo provincial leadership and traditional leaders met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House this evening to congratulate him on his victory during the recently-held general elections.

President Mnangagwa emphasised the need for the nation to remain united and pursue development.-ZBC News

