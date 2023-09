Chiwenga, Mohadi Sworn In

General (Retired) Dr Constantino G. D. N. Chiwenga and Colonel (Retired) Kembo C. D. Mohadi have been sworn in as the country’s two Vice Presidents.

The two took their Oath of Office at State House before Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

-ZBC News

