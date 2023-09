Zanu PF Hooligans Invade Town House

Our change champion was attacked by Zanu PF thugs at the townhouse in Harare this afternoon.

Even after a flawed, rigged, sham and fraudulent election, Zanu PF continues to attack our members across the country.

We are a peace-loving citizen movement and condemn this criminal behavior in the strongest terms.- CCC

