FC Platinum Player Recovers From Nasty Head Injury
22 September 2023
FC Platinum have issued an update on Kevin Mangiza, who was taken to the hospital after suffering a head injury in Sunday’s Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 23 encounter against Triangle United.
Mangiza had a nasty head collision with Triangle’s Blessing Kagudu in the 23rd minute and sustained cuts around his mouth and gums.
The incident caused a lengthy stoppage before the FC Platinum player was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.
Kagudu received a red card for his challenge as the Sugar Boys lost the match 1-0.
In an update posted on Facebook, FC Platinum said Mangiza has since been discharged and is recovering well at home.-Soccer24 News