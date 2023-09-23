Bosso Sweat Over Injuries

Spread the love

Story by Mthokozisi Dube

BULAWAYO giants Highlanders are sweating over injuries to key players ahead of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter against Hwange at the Colliery on Sunday.

The Bulawayo giants who are chasing their first premiership title in over a decade, travel to the Colliery to face Hwange on Sunday.

Highlanders are a point behind log leaders, Ngezi Platinum Stars, but they will be without striker Stanley Ngala, winger, Ray Lunga, midfielders, Darlington Mukuli, Devine Mhindirira, and Marvellous Chigumira due to injuries.

Highlanders’ technical manager Baltemer Brito who now has an added responsibility as Zimbabwe national team coach is aware of the demands that lie ahead.

“It was difficult preparing the boys during those losses but after that win, the mood is back in camp, and the boys are aware of the task that lie ahead, and we are ready. We know Hwange are not an easy side as they are targeting to survive and we are trying to better our standing on the log,” he said.

Action begins this Saturday with Green Fuel hoping to bounce back to winning ways in a home clash with Simba Bhora, defending champions FC Platinum face a tricky Herentals side now familiar with Mandava stadium.

A battle of teams in the relegation zone pitting Sheasham and Cranborne Bullets ensues at Bata stadium.

Log leaders, Ngezi Platinum invade Nyamhunga for a date with ZPC Kariba, while Yadah have unfinished business with Bulawayo Chiefs at Baobab.

On Sunday, third-placed Manica Diamonds face off with army side Black Rhinos at Bata as Dynamos and CAPS United square off in Part Two of the Harare Derby at the National Sports Stadium.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...