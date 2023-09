Court To Rule On Sikhala’s Freedom Bid

Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda will hand down her ruling on an application for discharge filed by former Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala Chitungwiza Mayor Lovemore Maiko, who are on trial on charges of disorderly conduct as defined in section 41 of Criminal Code.

Sikhala and Maiko were in April 2023 charged with disorderly conduct in a public place and accused of disrupting a ZANU PF political party campaign rally held on 2 May 2022 by throwing stones at some ruling party supporters, a charge which they deny.

