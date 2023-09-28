Mulk International Brings Cricket Culture to America with the US Masters T10 League

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Mulk International, the global conglomerate with a penchant for innovation and excellence, has

once again etched its name in the annals of sporting history.

With the launch of the US Masters

T10 League, Mulk International has delivered an unforgettable cricketing spectacle that has

taken the world by storm.

The US Masters T10 League, a brainchild of Mr Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of Mulk International,

brought together cricket’s finest, creating an extravaganza that will be remembered for years to

come.

The league, featuring six formidable teams, unfolded this August, treating fans to ten days of relentless cricketing action.

One of the defining features of the league was its star-studded lineup, with iconic players, the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir, who took the field once again to demonstrate their cricketing prowess.

Aaron Finch, representing the California Knights, accumulating a staggering 236 runs as the highest run-scorer of the tournament.

It wasn’t just the bat that made headlines. Fast bowler Sohail Khan emerged as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, claiming a remarkable 15 scalps.

These standout performances underlined the thrilling nature of the T10 format, where every ball is a potential game-changer.

The US Masters T10 League grand finale will be etched in cricketing history as an epic clash that had fans on the edge of their seats.

The Ben Dunk-led Texas Chargers locked horns with Misbah-ul-Haq’s New York Warriors in a high-stakes encounter that refused to yield a clear winner.

Ultimately, the fate of the championship was decided through a Super Over—a cricketing spectacle that left fans breathless.

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa, who played for the Atlanta Riders shared, “I think T10 is here to stay. This version of the game is extremely entertaining for the viewer and opens up a different aspect of cricket that would add a lot of value to the sport.”

Uthappa’s words echo the sentiments of many who believe that the T10 format adds a new layer of excitement and unpredictability to the sport.

The broadcast of the US Masters T10 League spanned countries including the USA, Canada, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, UAE, and the Caribbean. It garnered an estimated viewership of around 120 million across sports and OTT platforms.

Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of T Ten Sports Management, a Mulk International subsidiary, couldn’t contain his enthusiasm about the tournament’s success.

He commented, “It was absolutely fantastic to witness some of the greatest cricketers in action at the inaugural US Masters T10 League.

They lit up the competition and entertained many fans in the US. We look forward to coming back next year.”

With the massive success of Season 1 of the US Masters T10 League, cricket aficionados worldwide eagerly await the next installment of the cricketing extravaganza. The journey

resumes with the Abu Dhabi T10 Season 7, scheduled from November 28th to December 9th,

Following that, the cricket caravan heads to Sri Lanka for Lanka T10 Season 1 from December 12th to December 23rd, promising even more adrenaline-pumping cricketing action.

Mulk International’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in sports and providing

cricket fans with unparalleled entertainment remains unwavering. The US Masters T10 League

has undoubtedly reinforced the conglomerate’s status as a trailblazer in the world of sports.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...