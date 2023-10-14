Matebeleland Man Confesses To Liking Lula-lula With Animals

Spread the love

In a shocking case of bestiality, a 43-year-old herdboy from Togotsvebo Village in Mphoengs, Matabeleland South province chillingly confessed to his “sadistic sexual interest” in animals when he was charged with raping two goats leading to one of them dying during the horrifying act.

Appearing before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware, Njabulo Moyo pleaded guilty to bestiality as defined in Section 74 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

He was, however, saved from the agony of jail life when he was sentenced to pay a fine of $200 or one month in prison in default of payment.

In addition two months imprisonment were wholly suspended for a period of five years on condition Moyo does not within that period commit any offence of which bestiality is an element for which upon conviction he will be sentenced to imprisonment without the option of a fine.

Moyo however, made an appalling revelation when he said he had engaged in sex with goats because they satisfied his sex urge.

“I don’t know what was happening, I just found myself doing it with the goats because they satisfied my sex demand. I am sorry for what I did,” Moyo apologised.

The magistrate however, expressed profound dismay, describing Moyo’s act as “grotesque cruelty,” adding that the horrifying consequences led to the death of one of the goats.

He said it was the “highest form of animal cruelty’ he had ever seen.

The State’s case as presented by prosecutor Arnold Mudekunye was that on 1 October and at around 3am Michael Ncube woke up when he heard his goats bleating and his dogs were also barking continuously.

When he woke up he proceeded to the goat pen to investigate what was happening.

Upon arrival he busted Moyo busy having sex with one of his female goats.

Ncube then asked him what he was doing and the unperturbed Moyo threatened to beat him up before he ordered him to leave.

Ncube complied and went away to his bedroom to sleep leaving behind Moyo to continue having sex with the goat.

The court heard that at around 6am Ncube proceeded to the goat pen where he discovered that two of his female goats had been sexually abused and one of them was dead with some semen on its rear, an indication that it had died as a result of the sexual abuse.

He then advised his neighbours who tracked a trail of footprints from the goat pen which led them to Moyo’s place.

They managed to locate him and apprehended him before they took him to the police.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...