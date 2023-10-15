Zanu PF Snatches Parliament Committees

Spread the love

By- The ruling Zanu PF party has secured control over 15 out of the 22 parliamentary portfolio committees.

Several former ministers or deputies from the party have taken on the role of chairpersons for these committees.

The chairpersons of parliamentary committees in Zimbabwe are chosen through a process involving consultations and negotiations within political parties. The ruling party holds significant influence, and the Speaker of Parliament plays a role in the appointment process. The final decision is made through a vote in parliament.

1. Justice, Legal & Parliamentary Affairs: Hon. E Mutodi (ZANU-PF)

2. Local Government, Public Works & National Housing: Hon. S Mandiwanzira (ZANU-PF)

3. Mines & Mining Development: Hon. T. Matangira (ZANU-PF)

4. Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water & Rural Development: Hon. S. Maburutse (ZANU-PF)

5. Public Service, Labour & Social Welfare: Hon. D. Mashonganyika (ZANU-PF)

6. Foreign Affairs & International Trade: Hon. W Shamu (ZANU-PF)

7. Defence, Home Affairs, Veterans of Liberation Struggle and Security: Hon. A. Nguluvhe (ZANU-PF)

8. Budget, Finance & Investment Promotion: Hon. C. Chiduwa (ZANU-PF)

9. Women Affairs, Community, Small & Medium Enterprises Development: Hon. G. Mutandi (ZANU-PF)

10. Transport & Infrastructure Development: Hon. K. Kaitano (ZANU-PF)

11. Primary & Secondary Education: Hon. O. Murambiwa (ZANU-P)

12. Sports, Recreation, Arts & Culture: Hon. R. Chiwanza (ZANU-PF)

13. Industry & Commerce: Hon. N. Mudekunye (ZANU-PF)

14. Youth Empowerment, Development & Vocational Training: Hon. M. Ziyambi (ZANU-PF)

15. Parliamentary Legal Committee (PLC): Hon. I. Ndudzo (ZANU-PF)

16. Public Accounts: Hon. C Hwende (CCC)

17. Environment, Climate, Wildlife, Tourism & Hospitality: Hon. J Mamombe (CCC)

18. Health & Childcare: Hon. Molokela (CCC)

19. Information, Publicity & Broadcasting Services: Hon. A. Gumbo (CCC)

20. Higher Education, Science & Technology Development: Hon. F Mahere (CCC)

21. Information, Communication & Technology: Hon. D. Chigumbu (CCC)

22. Energy & Power Development: Hon. Engineer L Mhangwa (CCC)

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...