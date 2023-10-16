Sean Mnangagwa Attends Special Military Training Programme

By A Correspondent

In an unprecedented move analysts say is calculated to consolidate a firm grip on power, the Zanu PF Leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has caused his son Sean to undergo advanced military training.

Sean is a major in the Presidential Guard military wing.

According to a report released by Zanu PF Patriots Official, Sean Mnangagwa is currently involved in an exchange programme with the Chinese army.

Deep cooperation between Zimbabwe and China in their yearly military exchange programs provide an opportunity for both countries to learn from each other’s experiences, tactics, and technologies, Zimbabwe’s Major Sean Mnangagwa has said.

Major Mnangagwa is currently on an exchange program with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

“These programs are designed to enhance warfare strategies, chemical warfare capabilities, high-tech integration, infiltration techniques, and ground forces command, among other specialized tasks….

