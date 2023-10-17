By- A Zanu PF imposter, identified as Tafadzwa Manyika, claiming to be the party’s interim secretary general, has sent a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, stating that 70 ZANU PF Members of Parliament are being recalled.
Manyika alleges that these members are no longer part of the ruling party.
Read in part the letter published by ZimLive:
RE: NOTIFICATION AND DECLARATION OF MEMBERS OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTED UNDER ZINIBABWE AFRICAN NATIONAL UNION PATRIOTIC FRONT (ZANU-PF) AND HAVE CEASED TO BE MEMBERS OF THE ZIMBABWE AFRICAN NATIONAL UNION PATRIOTIC FRONT (ZANU-PF)
Kindly be advised that the following Members of the National Assembly were elected under Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) political party and have ceased to be members of the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front.
The Members of Parliament purportedly recalled are:
1. Ngonidzashe Mudekunye Buhera South
2. Barbara Rwodzi Chirumanzu South
3. Daveson Masvisvi Gokwc Central,
4. Madron Matiza Gokwe Sesame
5. Flora Buka Gokwe Nembudziya
6. Nyevera Jona Silobela
7. July Moyo Redcliff
8. Joseph Mpasi Shurugwi North
9. Kenneth Shupikai Musanhi Bindura North
10 Dzidzai Batau Mt Darwin East
11 Andrew Nkani Chakari
12 Vangelis Peter Haritatos Muzvezve
13 Farai Jere Murchwa West
14 Court Zevezayi Bikita East
15 Winston Chitando Gutu Central
16 Honour Mbofana Taedzwa Epworth South
17 Trymorc Kanupula Harare South
18 Tongai Mafidi Mnangagwa Hunyani
19 Sunungukai Martin Matinyanya Mbare
20 Lincoln Dhliwayo Chipingc East
21 Wilson Maposa Chimanimani West
22 Farai Walter Mapfumo Headlands
23 Joseph Muwontbi Makoni North
24 Albert Nyakuedzwa Makoni South
25 Jenfan Muswcrc Makoni West
26 Nyasha Marangc Mutare West
27 Douglas Tendai Mombeshora Mhangura,
28 Chamunorwa Chiwanza Mhondoro-Mubaiwa
29 Polite Kambamura Sanyati
30 Siyaki Mundungehama Chiredzi East
31 Royi Bhila ‘Chiredzi North
32 Sithembiso G Nyoni Nkayi North
33 Owen Ncube Gokwe Kana
34 Tawanda Karikoga Gokwe Map fungatitsi
35 Paul Mavhima Gokwc Scngwa
36 Tasara Hungwe Mberengwa East
37 Tafanana Zhou Mberengwa West
38 Musa Ncube Tsholotsho North
39 Richard Moyo Umguza
40 Albert Nguluvhe Beitbridge East
41 Fisani Moyo Gwanda Tshitaudzc
42 Farai Taruvinga Insiza North
43 Spare Sithole lnsiza South
44 Edgar Moyo Matobo
45 Levi Mayihlome Umzingwane
46 Godwin Tavaziva Marondera West
47 Benjamin Musweweshiri Mudzi South
48 Judith Mkwanda Ncube Bulawayo Women’s Quota
49 Nyasha Eunice Grace Chikwinya Harare Women’s Quota
50 Mercy Mugomo Harare Women’s Quota
51 Gamic Mutandi Manicaland Women’s Quota,
52 Patricia Kudlande Manicaland Women’s Quota
53 Univencia Amanda Chakukura
54 Elizabeth Mashongedza
55 Abygail Gava
56 Nomsa Chaimvura
57 Ruth Chari Mashonaland West Women’s Quota
58 Alignia Samson Masvingo Women’s Quota
59 Faith Makaza Masvingo Women’s Quota
60 Adionah Rutendo Mpofu Midlands
61 Stanley Sakupwanya Manicaland Youth Quota
62 Emmerson Raradza Mashonaland Central Youth Quota
63 Tawanda Titus Mudowo Mashonaland East Youth Quota
64 David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa Midlands Youth Quota
65 Naledi Lindarose Maunganidze Masvingo Youth Quota
66 Tinashe Tafadzwa Mushipe Matabeleland South Youth Quota
67 Mutsawashe Carl Ziyambi Mashonaland West Youth Quota
68 Dorothy Mashonganyika Mashonaland Central Women’s Quota
69 Elizabeth Shongedza Mashonaland Central Women’s Quota
70 Tsitsi Gezi Mashonaland Central Women’s Quota
Further read the letter:
Kindly proceed in terms of the relevant provisions of the Constitution of Zimbabwe relating to members ,vho have ceased to be members of a political party which they were elected under.
Yours Faithfully
TAFADZWA MANYIKA INTERIM SECRETARY GENERAL +1 (332) 208-4115
Some Context:
The letter is addressed to Jacob Mudenda, a high-ranking member of the ruling party in Zimbabwe, who holds important positions within the party. He knows the party’s secretary, Obert Mpofu.
This comes when the nation is still grappling with the recalling of 15 MPs from CCC by Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be the interim Secretary-General of CCC. Tshabangu alleges that the recalled individuals had ceased to be CCC members. However, the CCC argues that Tshabangu is not a genuine member of the party and that they do not have an interim or official Secretary-General. Despite receiving a letter from CCC leader Nelson Chamisa advising the Speaker not to accept such communication from anyone except his office, the Speaker of Parliament expelled the MPs based on Tshabangu’s recall.
The recalling of CCC MPs further worsened the political crisis which emanated from the disputed 23 August 2023 harmonised elections which the CCC says were rigged by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in connivance with ZANU PF and its surrogates.
