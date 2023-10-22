Sanyatwe To Crash The Economy By USD224Billion

SADC Urged to Investigate Anselem Sanyatwe’s Appointment as Zimbabwe’s Military Commander Amidst Coup Allegations and Economic Fears

By Business Reporter | ANALYSIS | ZimEye | Date: October 22, 2023

The 2018 coup general, Anselem Sanyatwe has been appointed as the Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army, a decision that has reignited painful memories of the events of August 1, 2018. On that fateful day, Sanyatwe’s presence on Harare’s First Street had a catastrophic impact, resulting in a staggering economic loss of USD 16 billion and severely destabilizing the nation’s financial stability.

The mere mention of Sanyatwe’s name evokes memories of the tumultuous day when his actions caused a catastrophic impact on Zimbabwe’s economy. His involvement led to a loss of confidence in the country’s stability, prompting investors to flee and the stock market to plummet. The repercussions of this economic catastrophe continue to echo through Zimbabwe’s history.

With Sanyatwe now assuming command and leading an army of approximately 50,000 soldiers, Zimbabweans are left to contemplate the dire economic consequences that may follow. While it’s challenging to predict the exact outcome, the implications are grave, given the economic turmoil caused by his previous involvement.

In an unprecedented revelation, the Finance Ministry discloses that Sanyatwe’s entrance into First Street on that infamous day in 2018 resulted in a staggering loss of USD 16 billion in investment. This revelation is part of the Finance Ministry’s assessment report submitted to a panel tasked with investigating Sanyatwe’s actions—a move that was also strongly condemned by the United Nations following the Motlanthe Commission.

The question that now looms over Zimbabwe is whether the nation can withstand the economic fallout of Sanyatwe leading a force of 50,000 soldiers, given that a single day under his command once cost the nation USD 16 billion.

While the precise economic repercussions remain uncertain, the return of a figure associated with such a colossal financial disaster has raised serious concerns. Investors may once again become hesitant, foreign aid and assistance could dwindle, and economic growth may stall.

As Zimbabwe embarks on this new chapter with Sanyatwe as the National Army Commander, the nation remains on edge, acutely aware of the potential economic turmoil that could follow. The specter of August 1, 2018, continues to haunt the country, and Zimbabweans can only hope that lessons have been learned, and history does not repeat itself. The call for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to investigate these developments and their potential impact on the region’s stability grows stronger by the day.

