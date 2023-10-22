Zanu PF In Panic Meeting

By- Zanu PF is holding a panic meeting in Gweru this week to discuss what the party says taking stock of progress towards Vision 2030.

Farai Marapira, the party’s Director for Information and Publicity, told the state media: “We will be looking at consolidating our gains and focusing on attaining Vision 2030. It will be jubilation because once again, ZANU PF has triumphed against forces of imperialism. We have every reason to be happy and to be celebrating.” The event will commence with

a meeting of the Central Committee and Politburo in Harare, before party members convene at the Convention Centre on Friday and Saturday.

Marapira said all the preparations are close to completion.

“The preparations are going very well. Renovations at the venue are ahead of schedule, with 80 percent of the work already done. We expect to have an attendance of not more than 3 500 delegates.

“Delegates are already being accredited and logistics have been put in place for their accommodation and transportation. Food and the majority of additional structures needed to make this programme succeed have already been provided.”

The conference will see a business expo running concurrently with the main events.

Items on the agenda include reflecting on the party’s achievements, the state of the party, the economy, food security and nutrition, social services and poverty eradication.

The conference will also focus on macro-economic stability, re-engagement, infrastructure development and utilities, as well as value addition and beneficiation.

On Friday, the conference’s national organising committee, led by party national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, toured the Zanu PF Midlands Convention Centre.

During the tour, Muchinguri-Kashiri said: “We are the ruling party, which has a constitution that dictates programmes we should do. We hold elections, as dictated by the constitution, unlike other parties that do not even have constitutions. We also observe the national Constitution and that is why we win elections.”

